Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 139671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ONC

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.36.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.