O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 42.600-43.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 45.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4 billion-$17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.6 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.82.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $14.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,348.24. The stock had a trading volume of 527,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,799. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,236.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,183.37. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,350.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

