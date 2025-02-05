Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) EVP Sells $450,807.75 in Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,358.07. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $106.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

