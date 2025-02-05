Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.530 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 643,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $62,433.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,316.04. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

