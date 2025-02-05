Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

