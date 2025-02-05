PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRV.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRV.UN

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.30.

(Get Free Report)

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.