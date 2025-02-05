Promising Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 04th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, and Salesforce are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies involved in manufacturing, distributing, selling or servicing automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles. Investors buy and sell these stocks on the stock market, which reflects the financial performance and outlook of the automotive industry as a whole. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,779,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,392,125. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.73. 26,589,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,039,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 189.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.65. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,526,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $116.58 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $14.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,020.67. The company had a trading volume of 724,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $955.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $909.45. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,020.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $453.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $340.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.67 and a 200 day moving average of $298.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $325.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

