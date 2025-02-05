Promising Green Energy Stocks To Follow Today – February 04th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are investments in public companies that operate in the renewable energy sector, such as solar, wind, hydro, or geothermal energy. These stocks represent ownership in companies that are focused on environmentally friendly and sustainable energy production and typically stand to benefit from the transition to a low-carbon economy. Investors in green energy stocks often seek both financial returns and the promotion of clean energy technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. 773,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $48.39.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,523. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 37,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

