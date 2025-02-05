Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 607,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 168,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

