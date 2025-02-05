Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.600-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.74. 709,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,159. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $130.94 and a 52-week high of $185.28.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Regal Rexnord

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $1,579,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,935,728.54. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.