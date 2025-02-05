Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 5th (ACET, AEO, ALT, AMD, ATEN, AVNW, BYON, CMRE, CPRI, CRSR)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2025

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 5th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $425.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2,500.00 price target on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $263.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $243.00.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $13.50 target price on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Compass Point. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $658.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $473.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $585.00 target price on the stock.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

