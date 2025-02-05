Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 5th (ACET, AEO, ALT, AMD, ATEN, AVNW, BYON, CMRE, CPRI, CRSR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 5th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $425.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2,500.00 price target on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $263.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $243.00.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $13.50 target price on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Compass Point. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $658.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $473.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $585.00 target price on the stock.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

