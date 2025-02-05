SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.71 and last traded at C$16.71, with a volume of 61646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.85.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 40.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.9510067 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals producer headquartered in Vancouver, BC, with an ongoing initiative to increase its asset base by expanding current resources and reserves, acquiring, discovering and developing high value precious metals projects and ultimately operating multiple silver-gold mines in the Americas.

Further Reading

