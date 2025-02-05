SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

