SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.61 and last traded at $53.37. 13,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 87,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $544.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

