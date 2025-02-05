Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,871,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 32,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.39, for a total value of $31,374,032.13. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,458.11. This trade represents a 98.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $267,211,135. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $994.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $906.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $781.90. The company has a market capitalization of $425.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,008.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

