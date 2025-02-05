Stock Buyback Program Declared by CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $6.79 on Wednesday, reaching $206.13. 3,808,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,172. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.65. CDW has a 52 week low of $168.43 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

