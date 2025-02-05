Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.09 and last traded at $35.09. Approximately 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.
Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.
