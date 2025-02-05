Summit Networks Inc. Updates Corporate Information Profile on the US SEC Edgar System**

On February 4, 2025, Summit Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNTW) made a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through a Form 8-K to report events happening within the company. The filing serves to maintain accurate and updated corporate information on the US SEC Edgar System.

Summit Networks Inc., a Nevada-based company with an identification number of 333-199108 and an IRS Employer Identification Number of 35-2511257, disclosed its principal executive office address as 3010-8888 Odlin Crescent, Richmond, BC, Canada, V6X 3Z8. The company can be contacted by phone at +1-604-232-3968.

The filing confirmed that Summit Networks Inc. does not have any financial statements or exhibits to report in connection with this filing. The requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 were duly met with the signing of the report on February 5, 2025, by Chao Long Huang, the Chief Executive Officer of Summit Networks, Inc.

Summit Networks Inc. indicated that it is considered an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. It also specified that the company has chosen not to use the extended transition period for compliance with new or revised financial accounting standards as provided by Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

This Form 8-K filing is intended to address the company’s need for updating its corporate information profile on the US SEC Edgar System. Summit Networks Inc. aims to ensure transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements through such filings.

At present, Summit Networks Inc. has not reported any other events apart from the update on its corporate information profile. The company remains focused on its operations and regulatory obligations as it continues its business activities.

No financial statements or exhibits were included in this filing. Summit Networks Inc. reaffirmed its commitment to meeting all necessary regulatory obligations and keeping shareholders informed about relevant company developments and updates.

Summit Networks Inc focuses on the daily consumer goods business in the United States. It intends to organize suppliers to set up downstream companies and stores, and direct supply chain to consumers. The company is based in Richmond, Canada.

