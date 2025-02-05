Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 195,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $204.21 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $116.58 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average is $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

