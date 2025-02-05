Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 2,932 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $418,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $553.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $450.54 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The company has a market capitalization of $501.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $549.57 and its 200 day moving average is $530.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

