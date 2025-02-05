Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILFGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMILF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

