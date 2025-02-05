Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

Adobe stock opened at $440.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $634.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.