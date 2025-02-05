Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $8.29 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,856,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after buying an additional 1,479,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

