The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,124 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 92,041 shares during the period. Choreo LLC's holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 790,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.2% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile



The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

