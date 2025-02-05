Top Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 05th

Booking, Kraft Heinz, Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival Co. &, and Trip.com Group are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to the shares or investments in publicly traded companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and other hospitality properties. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on various stock exchanges, and the performance of hotel stocks is often tied to the overall health of the travel and tourism industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $72.68 on Wednesday, reaching $4,751.62. 85,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,283. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,973.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,447.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,213,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,941. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

LVS stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. 4,478,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,103. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $56.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.87. 2,379,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.62. 680,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,472. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $260.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,722,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,884,240. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.71. 1,913,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Featured Articles