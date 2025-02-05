TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 35.510-37.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 37.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $35.51-37.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,306.37. The stock had a trading volume of 165,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,748. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $1,100.86 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,291.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,314.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 19.93%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

