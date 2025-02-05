Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 129,104 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $38,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Daiwa America downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

