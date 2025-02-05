Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.71 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71, Zacks reports. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.50. 31,048,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,508,875. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.