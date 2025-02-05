VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $67.12. 10,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 10,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $349.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

