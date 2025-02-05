Win Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,365 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.56 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

