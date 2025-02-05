WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.05 and last traded at $63.56. Approximately 36,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 38,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.13.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLS. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 22.7% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 44,853 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

