WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.96 and last traded at $63.65. 25,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 24,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.69.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

