WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Trading Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.04 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.04 ($0.43). Approximately 99,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 371,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.45).

WizzFinancial Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.00 and a beta of 1.62.

WizzFinancial Company Profile

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

