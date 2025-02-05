Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Trading 17.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

