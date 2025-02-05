Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Trading 17.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
Yamato Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.
Yamato Company Profile
Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yamato
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.