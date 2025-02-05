Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $189.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.26. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.



