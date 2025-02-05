Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 351,061 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,870. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $173.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.21 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.