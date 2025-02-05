Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $4,678.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,983.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4,442.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

