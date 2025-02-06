28,185 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by McHugh Group LLC

McHugh Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of McHugh Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $156.16 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.00 and a 200-day moving average of $177.34.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

