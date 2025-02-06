A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMRK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.30. 414,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,075. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $656.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of -0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

