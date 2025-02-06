Adero Partners LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $764,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 788.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 561,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,238.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,488,000 after purchasing an additional 558,774 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $228.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.13 and a 1 year high of $231.61.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.