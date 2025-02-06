Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $112.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.59. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.