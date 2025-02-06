aelf Market Capitalization Reaches $209.12 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. aelf has a total market cap of $209.12 million and $9.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000582 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,447,068 coins and its circulating supply is 738,833,889 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.