Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44, Zacks reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%.
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,106,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,557. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. Affirm has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 3.66.
In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $11,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,652.25. This trade represents a 68.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $1,109,612.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,624.40. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,564 shares of company stock worth $87,252,461 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
