AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $384.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $372.00 to $384.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $382.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.61. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $395.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AON will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

