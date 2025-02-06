Apparel Stocks To Consider – February 05th

PDD, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, and Honeywell International are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the shares of companies within the clothing and fashion industry that are publicly traded on the stock market. Investors can buy and sell these stocks to potentially profit from the performance and success of these companies in the apparel sector. Clothing manufacturers, retailers, and fashion brands are examples of businesses whose stocks fall under the category of apparel stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. 6,739,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,004,165. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.78. PDD has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $10.69 on Wednesday, reaching $1,032.55. 635,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,269. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $910.75. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,034.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,959,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,873,219. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a market cap of $820.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $469.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,688. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $390.00 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.68.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.80. 1,431,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.61 and a 200 day moving average of $215.18. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

