AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.110-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $156.44. 446,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,619. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.90. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $129.37 and a 52 week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

AptarGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,977.84. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

