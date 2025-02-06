Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $345,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $174.99 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.20.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

