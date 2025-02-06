Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 11,516 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 241.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHD stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

