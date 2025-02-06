AST SpaceMobile Makes Changes to Board of Directors

On January 29, 2025, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) announced changes to its Board of Directors in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Christopher Sambar has resigned as the designee of AT&T Venture Investments, LLC from the Board, with his resignation becoming effective on the same date. Sambar, a member of the Network Planning & Spectrum Committee, resigned voluntarily without any dispute with the company on operational matters.

Get alerts:

In a subsequent move, Keith Larson was appointed as a director by the Board, effective January 30, 2025, to fill the vacancy created by Sambar’s resignation. Larson will serve until the next annual stockholders meeting or until a successor is elected or qualified, bringing a wealth of experience to the Network Planning & Spectrum Committee.

Larson’s appointment was made in accordance with the director designation right laid out in the Amended & Restated Stockholders’ Agreement. There are no undisclosed arrangements or understandings associated with Larson’s appointment, and he has declined any cash or equity compensation under the Compensation Program.

A further appointment announced by the Board was that of Andrew Johnson as a director, also effective on January 30, 2025. Johnson, who currently holds the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer at AST SpaceMobile, will similarly serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders. His appointment was facilitated by Abel Avellan in compliance with the Stockholders’ Agreement.

Johnson, with an extensive background in legal and corporate leadership, brings over 25 years of experience to the Board. He has held significant roles in various corporations before joining AST SpaceMobile.

Additionally, AST SpaceMobile disclosed that Larson will be covered by the company’s standard indemnification agreement for directors and officers, as detailed in a prior filing with the SEC.

With these changes to its Board of Directors, AST SpaceMobile continues to make strategic adjustments to its leadership team, bringing in seasoned professionals to guide the company through its future endeavors.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AST SpaceMobile’s 8K filing here.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also