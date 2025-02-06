Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) & Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Head-To-Head Review

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45% Atlas Copco N/A N/A -51.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Copper & Gold and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper & Gold 0 0 4 1 3.20 Atlas Copco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Western Copper & Gold currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 289.91%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Atlas Copco”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.02) -54.50 Atlas Copco $4.26 million 1,509.69 -$72.56 million N/A N/A

Western Copper & Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Copco.

Volatility & Risk

Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Atlas Copco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Atlas Copco on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

